Bangladesh crisis: BSF says 1,200 escaped prisoners could enter India

Over 1,200 prisoners, including terrorists, have escaped jails in Bangladesh in the days since its former premier Sheikh Hasina resigned, and could attempt to force their way into India with weapons, the country’s security agencies have informed the Border Security Force (BSF), people aware of the matter said. BSF personnel keep vigil as truck drivers complete formalities to return to India from Bangladesh at the India-Bangladesh border checkpost in Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal. (PTI Photo)

Several officers of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have been inducted to maintain law and order in the strife-torn country, weakening security on the border, the people cited above said.

Senior BSF officials said the heightened security risks have prompted border forces of both countries to open communication channels at different levels and have discussions several times a day, sharing information in real-time to keep infiltrators from entering India.

A senior BSF officer who asked not to be named said, “Information is being exchanged at all levels of both forces, such as commandants, nodal officers, frontiers IGs and other ranks, information is being exchanged.”

During the conversations, BGB officials have been asked to immediately alert their BSF counterparts about any escaped convicts moving towards the 4096-km-long border. The border is porous at many places. In south and north Bengal frontier, which is the longest among all states, the border is a field separated by barbed wires. At other places, water bodies divide the two countries.

It is through these sections, smuggling of cattle, gold, drugs, medicines, and fish eggs take place.

Violent protests have wrought Bangladesh for weeks now, with over 300 killed, forcing Hasina to abdicate and escape the country for India in dramatic circumstances early on Monday. Her resignation quelled the protests but attacks against Hasina supporters and loyalists have continued since then, prompting several people to flee towards bordering nations.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, there were at least four instances at the North and South Bengal frontiers of Bangladeshi residents trying to enter India.

“BGB informed us about prisoners escaping from five jails — Narsingi, Sherpur, Satkhira, Kushtia and Kashimpur,” said the BSF officer quoted above.

“For now, the message from our government is clear: No person should be allowed to enter no matter what they say,” they said.

BGB officers have also informed BSF that 400 prisoners who fled from Narsingi jail have surrendered, though many others, including from the Jamaat-E-Islami and Hefazat-e-Islam still missing.

India has also been informed that many police personnel who fled their posts fearing persecution could also try to enter the country.

“There is a decrease in BGB deployment across the border, even as BSF’s deployment in India has increased. Many BGB personnel have posted in urban areas of Bangladesh where there is violence. We suspect that criminals and terrorists who escaped prisons may try to sell their stockpiles of weapons in India. There are also policemen who have left their stations and are missing. They could flee to India for safety temporarily,” the second BSF officer said.

The officials also said that residents of villages, as well as supporters of the Awami League and the party’s politicians are trying to enter India for safety.

BGB officers who handled the attempted infiltration in the North Bengal sector on Wednesday told there were many Awami League members in the crowd.

One such incident was reported at the Darshana immigration point in Bangladesh’s Chaudanga on Thursday. Two Awami League politicians — one a local councillor of the Rajshahi City Corporation ward council and another the party’s general secretary, was detained by the BGB at the Darshana ICP check post when they were trying to India on fake documents.