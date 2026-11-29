Bangladesh seeks to renew the existing Ganga Water Sharing Treaty with India, and both the countries will hold a discussion on the same to resolve “all issues”, Bangladesh's state minister for foreign affairs Shama Obaed Islam said on Sunday.

Bangladesh minister Shama Obaed Islam said Dhaka wants to continue the treaty with India. (REUTERS) more less

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The Bangladesh minister further expressed hope that New Delhi will respond to Dhaka's letter on the issue on time to initiate negotiations ahead of the treaty’s expiry, Dhaka Tribune reported. Bangladesh has reportedly sent two letters to India over the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty.

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The three-decade Ganga water treaty is lapsing on December 12. The Ganga is one of 54 rivers shared by India and Bangladesh and long-standing differences over the sharing of its waters were resolved with the signing of the treaty in December 1996, by then Indian premier HD Deve Gowda and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina. The treaty was signed to divide Ganga River water at the Farakka Barrage in West Bengal during the dry season (January 1 to May 31).

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The Bangladesh minister said Dhaka wants to continue the treaty with India. “It will be renewed, and we certainly intend to discuss this with them (India),” Shama told Dhaka Tribune.

She further added, “Both countries’ leaders (PM-level) will meet at the appropriate time, and all issues will be resolved at the appropriate time.” Shama said that Bangladesh expects India to respond its letters “both politically and diplomatically” so that both sides can engage in “necessary negotiations and sit at the negotiating table.”

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Bangladesh water resources minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee had earlier said Bangladesh has sent two letters to India over the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty, but was yet to receive a response on them, according to Dhaka Tribune. Anee had sent a letter to his Indian counterpart CR Patil on November 17, seeking discussions for renewing the treaty.

“We have sent two letters to the neighbouring country regarding the Ganges treaty. I personally sent a letter, but have not received any response so far,” he had said.

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However, the Bangladesh minister clarified that Dhaka's preference is to renew the existing treaty, and ruled out the possibility of pursuing a new agreement. “Yes, the treaty expires on December 12. So, we want the existing agreement to be renewed,” Shama said.

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Anee's letter to India had noted that Dhaka had formed a high-level technical committee and sought details from the Indian side about the composition of its team, HT earlier reported citing people familiar with the matter.