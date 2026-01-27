Bank strike today: Is SBI open or closed on January 27? Check details

Operations across all public sector banks, including the State Bank of India, are likely to be hit on Tuesday after the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called a nationwide strike on January 27, demanding an instant implementation of a five-day workweek. After UFBU announced the strike, the State Bank of India issued a circular, where it said that bank operations might experience a hit today. (Bloomberg file photo)

UFBU, which is an umbrella organisation comprising nine major bank unions in India, representing employees and officers across public sector banks and some old generation private banks, called for the strike on January 23, HT earlier reported.

Also read | Nationwide bank strike news today: Which banks are affected? Check details While public sector banking operations would bear a heavy brunt today, private banks such as ICICI bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IDBI bank etc are expected to function normally, unaffected by the strike.

What did SBI say? After UFBU announced the strike, the State Bank of India issued a circular on January 23 where it stated that although the bank made necessary arrangements to ensure smooth functioning on the day of the strike, bank operations might face disruptions.

“In this connection, we advise that while the Bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the day of strike, it is likely that work in the Bank may be impacted by the Strike,” SBI said it its circular.

If the strike turns out to be as planned by the UFBU, public sector banks would be shut for the third straight day after a closure on Sunday, January 25 and Monday in view of Republic Day.

The strike United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) called for a nationwide bank strike from the midnight of January 26 to the midnight of January 27, 2026.

The organization placed its long-standing demand for a five-day workweek for bank employees on the table, after its meetings with the chief labour commissioner last week, did not bear any result.

Currently, bank employees are entitled to leaves on Sundays and every second and fourth Saturday of each month.

The demand was first pressed in March 2024 during a wave revision settlement when the UFBU sought bank holidays every Saturday.

It had cited that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), General Insurance Corporation (GIC), stock exchanges - Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange and other government offices enjoy a five day work-week and that banks are the only one to lag behind.

UFBU had earlier said that it was unfortunate that the government did not respond to its ‘genuine demand’.