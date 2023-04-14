Banks closed today in these cities on Ambedkar Jayanti

Marking the 132nd birth anniversary, banks across India will remain closed on April 14. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said apart from Shillong, banks will not stay open as some states will observe Baisakhi, Vaisakhi, Cheiraoba, Biju and Bohag Bihu and Tamil New Year's Day. Banks remain closed on Sundays and second, fourth Saturdays of the month, according to RBI.

Cities where banks will remain closed

Banks remain closed on Sundays and second, fourth Saturdays of the month, according to RBI. Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Andhra Pradesh, Hyderabad, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok, Andhra Pradesh, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Panaji, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Ranchi, Srinagar, Mumbai, Kanpur, Jammu and Jaipur.

NSE BSE closed today

Business in stock markets closed today to mark BR Ambedkar's birth anniversary. This is the third holiday in last two weeks for the Indian equity indices. Earlier, it was shut to mark Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday.

Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar is a renowned social reformer and the father of Indian constitution. He was born on April 14, 1891. He was the first law and justice minister of independent India.

