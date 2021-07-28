Basavaraj Bommai to take oath as Karnataka chief minister at 11am today

Karnataka gets its new chief minister on Wednesday, as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Basavaraj Somappa Bommai is slated to take his oath for the post at 11am on this day. The development comes two days after caretaker chief minister BS Yediyurappa tendered his resignation after months of speculation of a rift in the state's ruling dispensation.

Basavaraj Bommai will take his oath today as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka. He was appointed for the post on Tuesday by the BJP high command, a day after Yediyurappa turned in his papers. In the moments following his election, Bommai vowed to work for the welfare of the poor and lead a "pro-people", specifically a "pro-poor people" governance.

"It is a big responsibility in the given situation," the chief minister to-be was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. "I will strive to work for the welfare of the poor. It will be pro-people and pro-poor people governance. We will take all measures to fight Covid-19 and floods in the state."

Notably, Yediyurappa's resignation came amid widespread floods, triggered by heavy rains, in Karnataka. The chief minister-designate, however, on Tuesday praised his predecessor for his handling of the flood havoc and Covid-19 management.

"Facing the tough situation as chief minister when there were severe floods and Covid-19 situations twice, Yedyurappa has taken the state forward," Bommai said. "He (Yediyurappa) has managed the economy of the state in a manner that there was no shortage of funds in the state despite facing tough situations."

Meanwhile, news of Bommai set to become the next chief minister triggered celebrations on Tuesday in the Shiggaon town in the district headquarters of Haveri. This is the same town from where Bommai got elected to the Karnataka assembly.

Bommai's supporters hit the roads, burst crackers, and raised slogans in favour of their leader, news agencies said.

Basavaraj Bommai, the 61-year-old veteran leader from Karnataka, is a Lingayat, obedient to the central leadership and a close associate of the outgoing chief minister. According to party insiders familiar with the matter, all groups within the BJP are happy with the decision and believe that the change of power, which could have affected the party adversely, has culminated well with Bommai’s appointment.