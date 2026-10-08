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'Baseless, misconceived': Centre after Elon Musk blames Starlink hurdles in India on ‘monopolistic chokeholds’

The government said it has put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services.

Updated on: Oct 8, 2026, 09:39:04 IST
Edited by Chuen Chen Liu
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The Centre on Thursday described as “baseless and misconceived” SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk's remarks that Starlink was being “blocked by certain oligarchs” in India.

Elon Musk's remark came after reports said that Starlink had submitted a new application to provide satellite communication services in India. (Reuters)
Elon Musk's remark came after reports said that Starlink had submitted a new application to provide satellite communication services in India. (Reuters)

In a statement, the Ministry of Communications said the government has “put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services”.

“As such, the suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived,” it said.

The development came a day after Musk alleged that Starlink was being “blocked by certain oligarchs” in India to protect their “monopolistic chokehold” over the country. He made the remarks as the satellite internet company continued to wait for final clearances to begin commercial services in the country.

Also Read | Elon Musk blames Starlink hurdles in India on ‘monopolistic chokeholds’

“A post is being circulated in social media regarding the fairness of India’s regulatory framework for satellite communication services and suggesting that it is being applied in a discriminatory manner,” the ministry said.

Also Read | Starlink built India setup to meet security norms, says SpaceX executive; awaits nod

It added: “Security assessment as part of this process is currently under way in respect of all the three licensees. As and when this process is completed for a licensed entity, it may proceed to the next step of seeking assignment of spectrum. At present, all the three entities are at broadly the same regulatory stage.”

On Wednesday, Musk was responding to a post arguing that India needs Starlink to bridge connectivity gaps in underserved areas, when he said: “Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people. You can guess who they are … This is a crime against the people of India!”

Also Read | 26/11 attack and strict satellite rules: Why Starlink's security clearance is taking so long

Starlink, owned by Musk’s SpaceX, provides broadband internet using a constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites, allowing connectivity in areas where mobile networks can be difficult to reach. Starlink has received a government licence to provide satellite communication services in India, along with Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio Satellite Communications. However, the companies still require spectrum allocation and security clearances before commercial services can begin. Starlink is also awaiting other regulatory approvals, including foreign investment-related clearances.

Deep Dive

What are the main reasons for Starlink's delay in launching services in India?

Starlink's launch in India has been delayed primarily due to the need for final security clearances and regulatory approvals, including the requirement for gateway sites and compliance with security conditions specified by the Indian government.

How has the Indian government ensured a fair regulatory framework for satellite communication services?

The Indian government has established a fair and non-discriminatory authorization framework for satellite communication services, granting licenses based on compliance with security standards and regulatory requirements for all operators, including Starlink.

Why did the government implement strict security regulations for satellite phones after the 26/11 attacks?

The government implemented strict regulations for satellite phones after the 26/11 attacks to address national security concerns, as these devices can bypass local networks, making interception and tracking difficult for authorities.
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Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.

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