Home / India News / 'Beautiful Vande Mataram rendition': PM enjoys band performance. Watch

'Beautiful Vande Mataram rendition': PM enjoys band performance. Watch

india news
Published on Dec 19, 2022 07:32 AM IST

PM Modi was seen sitting in the audience in traditional attire.

PM Modi shared the video of performance by 'Octave' band on YouTube.
PM Modi shared the video of performance by 'Octave' band on YouTube.
BySwati Bhasin, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Tripura, where polls are due early next year. Projects worth 6,800 crore were among the highlights of his two-state visit as he also soaked in the culture of northeast. Dressed in the traditional attire, he was also seen enjoying the performance of a northeastern band - Octave - as they sang 'Vande Matram'. The video of the performance was shared by several BJP leaders on social media, apart from PM Modi on his YouTube channel.

"A beautiful rendition of 'Vande Mataram' by Octave Band in the Northeast!" - read the title of the nearly three minutes long clip on the Prime Minister's YouTube channel. Octave -the name - can be linked to eight states in the northeast region - Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Sikkim.

Sambit Patra, Purnesh Modi, and Dr KK Laxman were among the BJP leaders who also shared the video of the performance.

Meanwhile, with PM Modi's Sunday visit, the BJP has sounded the poll bugle in the two states. The party is a part of ruling coalition in Meghalaya along with the NPP (National People's Party) and is also in power in Tripura. It aims to retain both the states for consecutive terms.

"The northeast is developing its connectivity and relations by connecting India, Myanmar and Thailand through roadways,” PM Modi said in his address in Tripura.

His visit was also meant to celebrate 50 years of the North East Council (NEC), the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the North Eastern Region. Adressing the key event, PM Modi said, “The government has now evolved from ‘look east’ and ‘act east’, to ‘act fast for Northeast’ and ‘act first for Northeast’.”

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Swati Bhasin

    A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

Topics
pm modi vande mataram narendra modi + 1 more
pm modi vande mataram narendra modi

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out