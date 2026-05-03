Why Bengal will see counting only in 293 of 294 seats on May 4

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in West Bengal has been scheduled for May 4 (Monday) by the Election Commission of India. A repolling was ordered for May 21 in Falta Assembly constituency by the ECI. (ANI)

The 294 constituencies in Bengal voted in two phases to elect their government on April 23 and April 29, with the EC saying the voter turnout of 92.47 per cent was the state's highest since independence.

However, of these, the vote counting will be conducted in 293 seats, with the results for one seat now postponed. This is owing to a repolling ordered in Falta Assembly constituency by the ECI on May 21.

Why did Election Commission order repolling? The poll body on Saturday ordered repolling in Falta citing severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the voting held on April 29 in the second phase of the Assembly elections.

The ECI said that voting will be held in Falta across all booths, including auxiliary polling stations, on May 21 between 7 am and 6 pm. The results for the seat will be declared on May 24.

Meanwhile, massive protests were reported from Falta, with local residents alleging they were receiving threats from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) cadre.

Also Read | Nearly 87% turnout in repolling, fresh voting ordered in Falta: Top updates in Bengal ahead of results

Videos released by ANI news agency showed locals engaging in a heated argument with police personnel. Protestors also flagged concerns regarding their safety, and demanded action against those allegedly responsible. “TMC's Israfil Chowkidar has threatened us that if these people win, they will burn our houses and carry out bloodshed,” one of them alleged.

Another woman claimed that they had been attacked despite voting for the ruling party in the state. “We had voted for TMC, yet they attacked us... We want him to be arrested. We need safety for women,” ANI cited the woman as saying.

Repolling held in Diamond Harbour, Magrahat Paschim Repolling was also held on Saturday across 15 polling booths in Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim in South 24 Parganas. The Election Commission had declared voting at the affected booths as void based on reports from Returning Officers (ROs) and Observers. The voter turnout during the repolling on Saturday stood at around 87 per cent, PTI news agency reported citing officials.

Also Read | 5 battlegrounds, 823 seats: All set for counting of votes for assembly elections tomorrow

The poll body received at least 77 complaints connected to tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during the second phase of the elections in West Bengal. Officials said that in some cases, the buttons of a political party had also been covered with tape or darkened with ink, thus preventing votes from casting their votes.