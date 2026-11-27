The West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Friday announced a revised schedule for the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the 2027 photo electoral rolls, with the final voters’ list set to be published on February 8.
According to a press note issued by the CEO’s office, the integrated draft electoral rolls will be published on December 15. The period for filing claims and objections will run from December 15 to January 14, 2027. The disposal of claims and objections is to be completed by February 1.
The rationalisation and rearrangement of polling stations will be completed by December 3, the notice said.
The CEO’s office has also announced special campaign days on December 19, 20, 26 and 27, and January 2, 3, 9 and 10. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be present at designated polling stations to assist voters with enrolment, claims and objections, and other electoral roll-related services.
The exercise will use January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date. Eligible citizens, particularly those who have been left out of the electoral roll and young people turning 18, have been urged to check their details and apply for enrolment or corrections.
The revised schedule follows the postponement of the exercise, which was earlier scheduled to begin on November 23, due to “unavoidable circumstances”.{{/usCountry}}
The revised schedule follows the postponement of the exercise, which was earlier scheduled to begin on November 23, due to “unavoidable circumstances”.{{/usCountry}}
The SSR updates the existing electoral roll, unlike the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which involves preparing the roll afresh through a more intensive enumeration process.
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