Bengal doctors expected to decide on withdrawing strike today

Junior doctors, who have been protesting since a doctor was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital last month, are expected to decide on withdrawing their 38-day strike on Tuesday afternoon after the government implements its assurance to remove police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and two health officials. The Supreme Court last week asked the doctors to resume work by 5 pm on August 10. The protests were triggered after a doctor was raped and murdered at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (HT PHOTO)

“We have received verbal assurances. We will not take any decision on the strike or the sit-in... until the assurances are implemented. We will decide after the Supreme Court’s hearing [on rape and murder on Tuesday],” said Debaish Halder, a junior doctor.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who made the assurance late on Monday after 42 junior doctors met her for around six hours, said they demanded the removal of the state health secretary, directors of health services, and medical education. “How will the administration run if all three are removed in one go? We have decided to remove the directors as the junior doctors said they do not have faith on them. We cannot disrespect the directors.”

She added they have decided to remove Goyal after the Supreme Court’s hearing on Tuesday. “The chief secretary will issue the notification after 4pm. We will transfer Goyal to the post that he wants.” On September 9, Banerjee said Goyal wanted to resign.

Sanjay Roy was arrested for the rape and murder on August 10 even as police have been accused of tampering with evidence and shielding the guilty.

Banerjee on Monday urged the junior doctors to withdraw the strike and end the sit-in while assuring them that the government will not initiate any action against them. She added several patients have died and people are not getting proper treatment.

Banerjee said a committee has been set up to look into the safety and security in hospitals and infrastructure development. The doctors called Banerjee’s assurances a victory.