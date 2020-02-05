Ahead of address to Bengal assembly, guv Dhankhar requests changes in speech

india

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 07:00 IST

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar requested the government on Tuesday that he would like to make some changes in the speech that the Trinamool Congress-led dispensation had prepared for his address to the state assembly’s budget session on February 7.

Earlier in the day, chief secretary Rajiva Sinha called on the governor at Raj Bhavan and held discussions for more than two hours. Additional chief secretary to the state government and secretary to the governor, Satish Chandra Tewary, was also present at the meeting. On Monday, state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee and finance minister Amit Mitra, too, had called on the governor.

According to a senior official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, Dhankhar had told Sinha that he wanted certain words in the speech to be changed. Meanwhile, the Mamata Banerjee government has decided to provide Dhankhar with a helicopter for his travel to attend the cultural fair in Sriniketan on Thursday. “We had sought a chopper for the governor to travel to Sriniketan...It was approved,” a Raj Bhavan official said.

On several occasions last year, the government rejected Dhankhar’s requests for a chopper to travel to Sriniketan.