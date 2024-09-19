Bengal junior doctors to call off strike, resume emergency services from Saturday

The junior doctors protesting over the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case have decided to call off their strike on Friday. They will return to work on Saturday and resume emergency services. However, OPD services will remain suspended for the time being. Kolkata: Doctors stage a protest in front of West Bengal Medical Council office over the R G Kar Hospital incident, in Kolkata, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_19_2024_000440B)(PTI)

"Will rejoin emergency, essential services partially at state-run hospitals in Bengal from Saturday. Will take necessary steps to provide medical relief to flood-affected people in Bengal, said the agitating doctors.

"Our fight for justice has not ended," they added.

Doctors had stopped work in protest after the rape and murder of a second-year postgraduate medical student in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. A breakthrough came after their meeting with chief minister Mamata Banerjee, where most of their demands were accepted, though the government refused to remove the principal secretary.

‘We achieved a lot during our agitation, but many things remain unachieved’

Dr Aqeeb, one of the protesting doctors, said they would take the protest in different way. “On the 41st day of the protest, West Bengal Junior Doctors Front wants to say that we achieved a lot during our agitation, but many things remain unachieved... We made the Kolkata Commissioner of Police resign and the DME, DHS resign. But this doesn't mean the agitation is over. We will take it forward in a new way,” he said.

"We still demand that the principal secretary be removed and action be taken on threat culture," Aqeeb said.

The doctors have planned a rally from Swasthya Bhawan to the CGO Complex to conclude.

Essential services would resume from Saturday, but OPD and OT services would remain suspended until security measures for female staff were improved, said Dr Aqeeb.

"Our agitation will continue. Justice for Abhaya will always be our priority and our eyes are on the Supreme Court hearing and on the steps taken by the government," he said.

(Inputs from PTI, ANI)