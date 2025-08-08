Bengal man bites another's ear off as argument over lent money escalates

A man in West Bengal bit off a portion of another person's ear, alleging he lent him money. The incident took place in the Hingalganj town, when Govinda Mandal, the owner of a poultry shop, was engaged in a heated altercation with one Himadri Barman over money. Police have arrested the accused and have launched an investigation. (PTI/Representative)

According to an India Today report, Govinda alleged that Himadri owed him money, and the two got involved in an argument. What started as a verbal exchange soon turned violent, and Govinda grabbed Himadri, biting off a portion of his ear and throwing it away.

Himadri was rushed to a hospital by locals, who spotted him profusely bleeding on the road.

"We informed the authorities and ensured Mandal was handed over to the police. The law must take its course, and the guilty must be punished," a local resident was quoted as saying by India Today.

While his condition is critical but stable now, the bit off portion of the ear couldn't be attached again as it was thrown away by the accused.

While being hospitalised, Himadri recalled the attack on him. He admitted that he had owed Govinda money, and demanded strict action against him for biting off a part of his ear.

A police probe into the matter is underway and statements are being recorded from locals who witnessed the fight. Govinda Mandal has been arrested and will be produced in court.