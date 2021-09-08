Bengaluru firm moves cyber cell, WhatsApp against social media posts

Billionaire Azim Premji-backed iD Fresh Food (India) Private Limited, known for selling dosa and idli batter, on Wednesday said that it had filed a complaint with the cybercrime cell of Bengaluru Police as well as WhatsApp Grievance Cell against social media posts which claimed animal extracts like cow bones and calf rennet were used in its products.

“In the last few days, iD Fresh has been receiving social media forwards carrying misleading and false information about the company using animal extracts like cow bones and calf rennet in its products. We condemn the spread of such malicious rumours and misinformation and have taken the legal route to rightfully tackle this issue,” the company said in a statement.

“We, at iD Fresh Food, would once again like to outrightly deny any of these baseless allegations that are purely intended at maligning the brand,” the statement added.

The clarification by the company also came amid accusations that it hires only Muslims to run its business. A few posts on social media also urged Hindus to refrain from buying and consuming products sold by iD Fresh Food.

“We would like to reiterate that iD uses only vegetarian ingredients to make its products. iD idly dosa batter is made from rice, urad dal, water and fenugreek only, which are 100% natural and vegetarian agri-commodities. There are no animal extracts used in any of our products,” the statement read.

The company, founded in 2005, is also backed by Helion Ventures among others. Besides India, the ready-to-cook product company is also popular in the USA and UAE.

The accusations against the firm also came days after an organisation affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh attempted to brand Infosys, a leading corporate, as aligned with “anti-national” forces.

Panchajanya, in an article in its latest edition, alleged that the Bengaluru-based I-T major may be deliberately trying to destabilise the Indian economy and accused it of helping “Naxals, Leftists and tukde tukde gang”.

The RSS, however, later distanced itself from the article.