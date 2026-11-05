"Both were found together. Enraged, he later sent the girl to a relative's place and beat up Kiran, who later succumbed," the officer said.
Kiran died after the alleged assault, following which Anandraj was arrested, police said.
In a separate news, a 25-year-old gym trainer died on Sunday night after he was allegedly assaulted by three colleagues during a gathering at an apartment in Kempapura near Hebbal, with police saying the three men had told investigators they had a financial dispute with him.
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Amruthahalli police have detained K R Vishwa, N K Sharath and B B Nishanth in connection with the death of B K Nandan, who worked as a gym and personal trainer at Massive Gym in Sahakara Nagar.
Police are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to establish what happened at the apartment and the role of each accused.
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Home/India News/Bengaluru man catches employee with daughter at home, beats him to death
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