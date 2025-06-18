Bengaluru man took his girlfriend to Goa to marry, later killed her

A 22-year-old man from Bengaluru, who allegedly murdered his girlfriend in Goa, had taken her there with the intention of getting married. Bengaluru man, 22, was arrested for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Goa. (Representational image/ iStockphoto)

Police said the woman, 22, whose body was found about 100 metres off the road in the Mollem Wildlife Sanctuary.

The accused has been identified as Sanjay Kevin M, a resident of North Bengaluru. The victim, Roshni Moses M, also 22, belonged to the same locality. She worked at a school in Karnataka, while Kevin was unemployed.

“They came to Goa from Bengaluru to get married. But due to some unknown reason, there was a dispute between the two, and two days ago Sanjay killed Roshni and threw the body in the forest,” India Today quoted police as saying.

Roshni found dead with throat slit

Roshni’s body was found with multiple injuries, including a deep gash across her throat, likely caused by a sharp weapon.

A local farmer searching for bibem (sprouted cashew nuts) in the area spotted the body on Monday morning and immediately informed the police.

South Goa superintendent of police (SP) Tikam Singh Verma said the victim and the accused were in a relationship, “and the motive appears to be some personal relationship issue”. Kevin suspected that Roshini was cheating on him.

A second police officer said the couple had travelled from Bengaluru to Goa on a state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation bus, planning to spend a day in the coastal state.

However, for reasons yet to be determined, they got off the bus at a remote location. The woman’s body was later discovered about 100 metres from the roadside in a forested area.

A bus ticket found among the woman’s belongings provided the first lead for investigators, revealing that it had been booked by the accused.

SP Tikam Singh Verma said Kevin was arrested from Hubli, Karnataka, on Tuesday and brought to Goa for questioning.