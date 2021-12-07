Bengaluru: Muslim man alleges assault in police station; probe on

Bengaluru police have ordered a probe against a sub-inspector attached to the Byatarayanapura police station after a 24-year-old Muslim man alleged that he was assaulted by the police and was forced to drink urine.

In a video, the man alleged that the policemen also cut his beard inside the police station. HT has verified the video and withheld the victim’s name.

“They hit me with a cricket bat, they cut beard and made me drink urine when asked for water. When I told them not to cut my beard because it was part of my faith, they said the police station was not my religious centre. They hit me more than 30 times with a cricket bat,” said the man.

According to the family of the man, he was picked up over a quarrel with the neighbour and was kept in the police station, without filing a case against him, for two days. In the video, the man named a sub-inspector Harish and said he was accompanied by a police constable. “They told me that they file a kidnapping case against me and send me to jail for two years,” he said.

The victim’s family members said that he was admitted to Victoria Hospital after the attack and was discharged on Monday. They also showed images of bruises on his back, thighs, and other parts of the body.

Deputy commissioner of police (West) Sanjeev Patil said that a probe by an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) ranked officer has been ordered and based on his report further action will be taken. The sub-inspector has not been placed under suspension, said an official familiar with developments. The police sub-inspector didn’t answer HT’s call for comment.

In a similar incident, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Karnataka Police had arrested a police sub-inspector for allegedly forcing a Dalit man to drink urine in September.

Arjun Horakeri, a sub-inspector of police posted with Gonibeedu police station, was produced before a court in Chikkamagaluru last Thursday, and an additional district and sessions judge remanded him to 14 days judicial custody.