Ola techie dies by suicide in Bengaluru, leaves note: Report

A case has been filed against Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal after an engineer employed at Ola Electricals died, allegedly by suicide, in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Aggarwal was reportedly among some officials named by the 38-year-old techie in his suicide note, and accused of mental harassment and financial exploitation by him. Chairman and Managing Director of Ola Electric Bhavish Aggarwal booked after a techie died by suicide in Bengaluru (PTI)

The techie had named Aggarwal and one Subrat Kumar Das in a 28-page note that his family found after the suicide, NDTV reported. The note accused the superiors of workplace harassment, the publication further added.

The engineer was employed at Ola Electricals as a homologation engineer since 2022, and on September 28 this year, he consumed poison at his Bengaluru residence.

He was reportedly found in distress by his friends, who took him to a hospital for treatment, but he died the same day. An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) was filed after his death, and the note was found by deceased's brother later.

Mental torture allegations, then a big amount in bank account The note that his brother found reportedly cited workplace harassment, naming the techie's superiors Subrat Kumar Das and Bhavish Aggarwal. It claimed that Aravind was subjected to mental torture and denied his salary and allowances, which ultimately drove him to take his own life.

However, two days after the techie died, his brother reportedly found a bank transfer of ₹17,46,313 was made to his account. When he tried to seek clarity on the transaction, he was reportedly got vague answers from Subrat Kumar Das.

According to the NDTV report, the techie's family grew more suspicious after his brother was approached by Ola representatives regarding the financial transfer, as they failed to provide consistent information on the matter.

Days later, his brother filed a police complaint naming Bhavish Aggarwal, Das and others, alleging harassment, humiliation, and financial exploitation towards the engineer, based on which an FIR was later filed.

Ola moves High Court after FIR Reacting to the death death, Ola later released a statement expressing condolences, and confirmed that he was employed at their Bengaluru headquarters for over three years.

Ola also said that it has moved the Karnataka high court over the FIR against Bhavish Aggarwal, and alleged that the techie had not flagged any concerns or harassment complaints with the company.

"His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company's top management, including the promoter," the statement said, as quoted by NDTV.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secunderabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290