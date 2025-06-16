Bengaluru Rapido biker says female passenger 'hit first', new CCTV shows woman hitting thrice

The Rapido rider who was seen slapping a female passenger in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday said it was the woman who physically assaulted him first, which prompted him to react the way he did. The Bengaluru Rapido bike taxi rider said the woman passenger physically assaulted him first.(X/@imsatyanweshi)

The Rapido bike taxi rider was caught on camera slapping the woman passenger, which police on Monday said was a result of an argument over rash driving. Later, in a dramatic twist, another CCTV footage surfaced showing the woman striking the driver first during a confrontation.

What did Rapido biker say

The biker, Suhas, said that he reached the pickup location after the woman on June 13 booked a ride, shortly after which she asked him to "stop immediately".

“The woman asked me to stop immediately. I told her I would stop just a little ahead. But suddenly, she began verbally abusing me using derogatory words,” Suhas said.

"I explained to her that it wasn’t possible to stop right at that spot. Then, she physically assaulted me first, and only after that did I hit her back. I have filed a complaint at the Jayanagar Police Station regarding this," he added.

The incident occurred on June 13 when the woman, who works as a saleswoman at a jewellery shop in Jayanagar, was en route to her workplace, PTI news agency quoted police as saying.

Police had said that the woman got off mid-ride and confronted him over his alleged rash driving, which resulted in a heated argument between the two. The woman reportedly also refused to pay the fare and return the helmet, police said.

When contacted, Rapido preferred not to comment on the matter, citing it as a police case.

The impact of the assault was such that she fell on the ground. Now, a new CCTV footage has surfaced in which the woman could be seen hitting the rider.

According to the police, when the matter came to light, both the woman and the rider were brought to Jayanagar police station. Police said the passenger initially refused to file a complaint.

Based on the video, the police filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR). However, on Monday, the woman came forward and registered the complaint, following which an FIR was filed.