Bengaluru Rapido bike rider who slapped female passenger in police custody; FIR filed

A Rapido rider in Karnataka's Bengaluru was on Monday taken into police custody after he was captured slapping a female passenger. As per Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, an FIR related to the matter has been filed.

On Monday, a video went viral in which a Rapido rider was seen slapping a woman passenger after a heated argument. As per the police, the incident occurred after the passenger got off mid-ride and confronted the driver regarding his alleged rash driving.

In the video, the bike rider was seen slapping the woman, resulting in the woman to fall on the ground due to the impact of the assault.

“A video has gone viral today in which a Rapido bike rider slapped a lady. In this regard a complaint has been registered by South Division police, at Jayanagar police station. The person has already been taken into custody. We are enquiring into it,” the police commissioner told news agency ANI.

"We will take up the case as per the complaint. This matter was not brought to the notice of the police. When the video went viral on social media, we contacted the person concerned and asked her to lodge a complaint... We will definitely take action," he added further.

As per the police, the woman passenger claimed that the rider was driving rashly and jumped signals en-route to Jayanagar. She told officials that she questioned him over his driving, which resulted in an argument and the assault.

Police officials said the incident occurred on June 13. At the time, the passenger refused to file a complaint.

Based on the video, the police filed a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR). However, on Monday, the woman came forward and registered the complaint, following which an FIR was filed.