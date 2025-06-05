11 dead in Bengaluru stampede: Probe ordered as Opposition criticises lapses

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru that claimed the lives of 11 people, even as the opposition blamed the Congress-led government for lapses in planning for the felicitation ceremony for Royal Challenger Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. At least 11 people were killed in a stampede on June 4 as a tightly packed crowd celebrated the victory of Royal Challengers Banglore.(AFP)

While the Karnataka government termed the incident an “unexpected tragedy”, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the police deployment and permission to conduct the event. Former police officials and eyewitnesses also pointed to a series of administrative failures –– from lack of crowd control to unclear instructions about access –– that culminated in chaos.

Siddaramaiah said the magisterial inquiry will be done by the Bengaluru Urban deputy commissioner. “Based on the inquiry, action will be taken accordingly,” he said, adding that the probe will be completed in 15 days.

One of the primary concerns was the confusion surrounding passes for the RCB victory celebration. Many fans, unaware of whether the event required tickets or was open to the public, rushed to the stadium in large numbers.

Rakesh Prakash, a software engineer who was among those trying to gain entry, said, “In the morning, we were told that passes could be purchased. Later, we were told they were being distributed at the stadium. So, like me, many landed up here hoping to get a pass.”

As people started reaching the stadium, at 3.14pm, the team’s X account posted that the victory parade will take place at 5pm followed by celebrations at the stadium. “We request all the fans to follow the guidelines set by the police and other authorities, so that everyone can enjoy the roadshow peacefully. Free passes (limited entry) available on shop.royalchallengers.com,” the franchise said in the post.

Former Bengaluru police commissioner and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao criticised the decision to hold the celebration the very next day after the final. “There should have been a day or two’s gap so the frenzy could die down. By 8.30am in the morning, crowds were still on the streets after last night’s celebrations. How could the same overworked police force be expected to manage lakhs of people again? Why this hurry?” he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka assembly R Ashoka said police were forced to split their deployment between the procession route and the stadium venue due to poor planning. “What happened to the basic sense that you can’t run two major events at the same time? No one had clarity about what was happening. This has not just embarrassed the state nationally, it has become international news,” Ashoka said.

He further questioned whether the organisers had obtained police permission. “Even before the felicitation began, four people had died. Yet, the ceremony went on. Is this justice?” he said. “Who is responsible for these deaths? Will the chief minister resign?”

Ashoka alleged that only close associates of players and organisers were allowed inside the stadium, while common people were left to suffer. “This government only cared about bringing in the families, supporters, and friends of the players to take selfies, shake hands, and take pictures. The common people –– the voters –– were left dying on the roads,” he said, calling for a judicial probe into the incident. “Let a sitting or retired judge investigate. This must go to the CBI or CID.”

A retired senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, said police should not have allowed the event to take place without proper security arrangements. “The victory parade, which was eventually called off, was as a sign that police knew it would be hard to control the situation. Given their experience managing IPL matches, they should have anticipated the crowd and taken steps to hold people off at a distance from the venue,” the officer said.

However, the chief minister said that the government did not allow the victory parade from the Karnataka Vidhana Soudha to the stadium as it anticipated potential security issues. “In front of Vidhana Soudha, more than 1 lakh (100,000) people had gathered and there was no untoward incident there, but at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, the tragedy happened. No one had expected it, neither the cricket association, nor the government,” he said.

Siddaramaiah said the expectation was that the crowd for the celebration would be a bit more than the stadium’s capacity of 35,000 people. “But 2-3 lakh (200,000-300,000) people showed up,” he said.

He also pointed out that the supporters tried to enter the stadium through its small gates, which triggered a stampede into the incident. “People tried to enter through those gates. They even broke the gates. Therefore, the stampede took place. Nobody expected that such a crowd would gather,” he said.

After the stampede, RCB and KSCA issued a joint statement expressing their condolences. “RCB-KSCA express “deep concern and heartfelt condolences” regarding the unfortunate incident that occurred during the celebrations organised by Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy stadium today,” the KSCA statement said.

The franchise and the cricket body also announced ₹25 lakh compensation for the families of those who died. “We hope this gesture can offer some support and solace in their time of grief,” the statement said. The chief minister also announced compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families whose members have died in the stampede.