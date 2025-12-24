Bengaluru woman assaulted, dragged on road after rejecting Instagram friend’s proposal: Report

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly stalked and assaulted by a man who wanted her to enter into a relationship with him. Reportedly, the incident took place in Bengaluru and was captured on CCTV. The incident took place in Bengaluru and was captured on CCTV.(PTI)

The footage of the incident, which took place on December 22, shows the woman standing near a scooty, believed to be an app-based ride, when the accused arrived at the spot in a car at around 3.20 pm, as per a report by NDTV. The accused has been identified as Naveen Kumar.

The video further shows the accused repeatedly hitting the woman on her head and back and dragging her along the road. Despite a few people being present nearby, no one stepped in to intervene.

Naveen and the woman became friends through the social media app Instagram earlier this year. They were in regular touch with each other through calls and messages, and Naveen had been pressuring the woman to enter into a relationship with him, as per the First Information Report (FIR).

On the day of the incident, Naveen reportedly went to the woman’s paying guest accommodation in his car. When he saw her standing outside, he confronted her and allegedly assaulted her in full public view.

The police have registered a case in connection with the incident and taken the accused into custody. Further investigation is ongoing.