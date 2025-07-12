Bengaluru’s BMTC rolls out ‘OnBoard’ tech to empower visually impaired commuters

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has begun implementing a new assistive device called OnBoard across its fleet to ensure greater independence and safety for visually impaired commuters, officials said on Friday. The pilot project began with 25 buses on routes 401K and 242B.(Representational Image)

The device is aimed at helping visually impaired and low-vision passengers travel independently, reduce reliance on others, and instil greater self-confidence in daily commutes.

Developed in collaboration with Continental Automotive Components India Pvt. Ltd., the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, Raised Lines Foundation (RLF), and Enable India, the OnBoard system uses a two-part communication mechanism -- a handheld remote for the user and a unit installed in the bus.

When a bus nears a stop, the user presses the 'Find' button, triggering an audio announcement of the route number through a speaker mounted on the bus.

If it matches the intended route, pressing 'Select' alerts the driver and conductor, who then assist the commuter in boarding.

A similar process ensures support during alighting.

BMTC highlighted that the device alerts users when the selected bus is within a 30-metre range and has been successfully tested for effectiveness in rain, heat, and dust.

The pilot project began with 25 buses on routes 401K and 242B, involving over 500 trained users and 25 active testers.

Feedback indicated a strong sense of independence, reduced anxiety, and improved travel experience.

Encouraged by the results, BMTC approved installation of OnBoard devices in 500 buses, with the next phase of 100 installations underway since June 2025 and full deployment expected by August 2025.

The statement further noted that priority has been given to routes 401-K and 401-R, frequented by visually impaired commuters.

The technology, originally developed at IIT Delhi and disseminated by its non-profit startup RLF, underwent several upgrades to meet integration standards, the statement read.

BMTC provided technical assistance and vehicle data for the deployment, particularly across high-footfall routes like 401K, 401R, 401M, 410FA, and 410FG.

BMTC concluded by appealing to transport agencies and policymakers to collaborate on similar inclusive mobility initiatives.

The Corporation added that the OnBoard project has already drawn interest from other states, and the model now stands as a benchmark in creating dignified, accessible public transport systems for all.