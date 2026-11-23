A crowded diplomatic calendar can create the impression of a changing world order. But the real measure of a summit is what happens after leaders leave: whether tensions ease, agreements become operational and countries find greater room to protect their interests.

The real measure of a summit is what happens after leaders leave: whether tensions ease, agreements become operational and countries find greater room to protect their interests.

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That is the central thread running through Hindustan Times Executive Editor Shishir Gupta’s conversation with Senior Anchor Aayesha Varma on Point Blank. From ASEAN’s balancing act and the Shenzhen trilateral to Quad cooperation, India–Japan defence ties and Nepal’s outreach to New Delhi, Gupta draws a distinction between diplomatic spectacle and strategic substance. His assessment offers grounds for cautious optimism, but also a warning: dialogue alone cannot resolve competing ambitions.

ASEAN’s dilemma: Trade needs security

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For Southeast Asian countries, Gupta argues, the overriding objective is straightforward: maintain enough peace and stability to keep their economies growing. Engaging China, India, the United States and other powers is therefore less about choosing sides than preserving commercial opportunities.

The difficulty is that economic engagement cannot insulate the region from security pressures. In Gupta’s assessment, China’s expanding footprint is creating friction with countries including the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan. Their response is to hedge - maintaining relations with Beijing while strengthening connections with other powers.

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{{^usCountry}} That balancing strategy has limits. Gupta argues that a durable equilibrium will remain difficult unless China moderates its behaviour. Taiwan adds another layer of risk: he points to Japan’s position linking a Taiwan contingency to its own security as evidence that regional flashpoints cannot be treated in isolation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That balancing strategy has limits. Gupta argues that a durable equilibrium will remain difficult unless China moderates its behaviour. Taiwan adds another layer of risk: he points to Japan’s position linking a Taiwan contingency to its own security as evidence that regional flashpoints cannot be treated in isolation. {{/usCountry}}

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For ASEAN, the implication is uncomfortable but clear. Protecting trade increasingly requires addressing the security environment that makes trade possible. Statements supporting peace matter, but they are not substitutes for restraint on the ground and at sea.

Shenzhen: A beginning, not a verdict

Gupta rejects the suggestion that the Shenzhen trilateral involving the United States, Russia and China amounted only to talk. Equally, he cautions against declaring it a breakthrough before its understandings face practical tests.

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He identifies several areas of significance: the future direction of the United Nations, oil-market stability, nuclear restraint and the treatment of state officials by international judicial institutions. His interpretation is that the three powers are exploring arrangements that could accommodate their interests within the international system. On the UN, for instance, he reads the discussion less as an opening for expanded representation than as an effort to influence the organisation’s leadership and agenda.

These are interpretations of the meeting’s implications, rather than proof of settled outcomes. Gupta applies the same caution to energy cooperation and nuclear declarations: the important question is whether broad assurances produce concrete behaviour.

His proposed tests lie beyond the summit room. How would the powers respond to an escalation involving Iran? Could their engagement help end the Ukraine war? And how would European countries, absent from the trilateral, respond to arrangements affecting their interests?

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The meeting, in his telling, is an opening whose value depends on implementation - not a finished settlement of global disputes.

The Quad’s practical promise

Gupta’s assessment of the Quad is more specific about potential deliverables. He highlights two initiatives: a business forum and cooperation involving maritime surveillance aircraft.

The proposed business forum, he says, could encourage investment across India, the United States, Japan and Australia. He also says the first forum meeting is expected in Mumbai the following year. Its significance lies in giving the grouping an economic dimension that businesses can translate into activity.

Maritime cooperation offers a different, complementary benefit. Gupta discusses exercises involving the countries’ American-origin patrol aircraft, including India’s P-8I, as a means of improving interoperability - the ability of different forces to communicate and operate together.

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The practical objective is a clearer shared picture of events at sea. Better maritime awareness could help participating countries identify threats, monitor disruptions to navigation and respond faster to emergencies. Gupta connects this capability not only to security incidents but also to disaster response.

The distinction matters: an Indo-Pacific partnership becomes more consequential when its members can exchange useful information and act on it quickly.

India and Japan: Ambition meets constraint

On the India - Japan 2+2 dialogue, Gupta points to missile testing at India’s Pokhran ranges as a potentially significant area of cooperation discussed in the conversation.

His broader argument, however, concerns Japan’s strategic choices. He sees its pacifist framework, particularly Article 9 of the constitution, and reliance on the American security umbrella as constraints on deeper military cooperation.

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In Gupta’s view, India has a clearer conception of its intended security role, while Japan must reconcile its growing concerns about China with domestic institutional and political limits. The obstacle is therefore not simply a shortage of shared interests, but the difficulty of converting those interests into defence commitments.