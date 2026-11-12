Beyond US, UK: Where Indian students are heading, according to VFS Global CEO | HTLS 2026

That has opened up countries that were once off the list. India is already the world’s second-largest source market for international students. “It’s growing and could become number one,” he said.

Germany, Austria, Spain and France are among the countries drawing them. And the biggest shift is in who makes the decision. A few decades ago, parents and families chose the country and the university. “Now the students have become very discerning. They want to see what is the course all about? What is the environment?” Karkaria said. “They want to see the job opportunities and the internships.”

“Traditionally, the students always travelled to the US, Canada, Australia, UK. And now what we are seeing is a shift to Europe,” Karkaria said. “There’s a growth of students travelling to Europe by almost 70% every year.”

For decades, an Indian student going abroad to study was likely to end up in the US, the UK, Canada or Australia. That map is being redrawn, VFS Global founder Zubin Karkaria said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Thursday.

One example is Austria, one of several EU countries that have signed migration and mobility agreements with India. VFS is part of the arrangement and works with a leading Austrian technical university to support students moving there. Indian engineering students are selected “by going through a whole lot of checks and balances”, and the courses are taught in English, Karkaria said.

The university is also “subsidising to a great extent the whole tuition fee” of students from India, he said. “After he finishes his graduation, they are giving him a one-year internship in Austria with one of the large companies. And after that, he has an opportunity [with a work visa] to actually work in Europe and in Austria.”

“A lot of countries are going the extra way to support the Indian students and to get the right Indian students to their countries,” Karkaria said. “And maybe they will get into the fabric of the country in the future.”

Karkaria also warned students about touts who exploit their anxiety. “The touts work on students, they work on migration, they work on skilled workers. And it’s sad... because the people don’t know what they’re getting into,” he said. “The touts build on the fear of the person who is travelling.”

Some touts misuse the VFS brand, he said. “People use our brand to say, ‘Please come here and we will support you.’” VFS cannot police them directly, but reports such cases to local authorities. “We inform the authorities that these are some things that are immoral, unethical, and the authorities take the right decisions.”

“VFS Global uses its customer touchpoints, such as its website, social media channels, and notices at its premises, to advise applicants to apply well in advance and beware of fraudulent entities who promise early appointments and guaranteed visas for an additional fee. Remember, only Embassies and Consulates can decide on your visa," Karkaria said.