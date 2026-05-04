Beypore, Perambra election results | Live updates

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Kozhikode Beypore constituency LDF candidate PA Muhammed Riyas submits his nomination papers for the Kerala Assembly elections, Saturday, March 21, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The Election Commission is announcing results for the Beypore and Perambra Assembly constituencies in Kerala today. These are among the 140 seats that went to polls last month in a single-phased elections on April 9. Elections in Kerala have largely been in a two-cornered contest, between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's CPI(M) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress. In the 2021 elections, Vijayan-led LDF retained power, winning 99 of the 140 seats, making it the first time a coalition won Assembly elections in Kerala for the second consecutive time. However, the UDF is aiming to prevent a hattrick this time, with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also trying to make inroads in the southern state. In Perambra, the UDF has fielded a candidate from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Fathima Thahliya. The UDF is trying to change the political wave in a constituency that has voted for LDF candidates in all elections since 1980. In Beypore, the BJP has fielded KP Prakash Babu against the incumbent CPI(M) leader P Mohamed Riyas. Today’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will reveal how people voted in both the assembly seats.

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