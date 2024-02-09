Bharat Ratna: Who is MS Swaminathan, father of India's green revolution?

Late legendary agriculture scientist Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan (MS Swaminathan), who is known as the father of the ‘Green Revolution’ in India, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi shared a picture with MS Swaminathan and said that he was someone he knew closely, adding that he always valued the late scientist's values and inputs. Scientist MS Swaminathan (HT File Photo)

“It is a matter of immense joy that the Government of India is conferring the Bharat Ratna on Dr. MS Swaminathan Ji, in recognition of his monumental contributions to our nation in agriculture and farmers’ welfare. He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture. We also recognise his invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and encouraging learning and research among several students. Dr. Swaminathan’s visionary leadership has not only transformed Indian agriculture but also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Who was MS Swaminathan?