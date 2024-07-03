 Bhubaneswar law professor arrested for killing father over argument: Police | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Bhubaneswar law professor arrested for killing father over argument: Police

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Jul 03, 2024 02:26 PM IST

The law teacher, who lived separately with his wife, stayed over with his parents on Tuesday and later had a bitter argument with his father

BHUBANESWAR: A law teacher at a private university in Bhubaneswar was arrested on Wednesday on charges of killing his father for refusing to lend him money, police said

A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police Prateek Singh said preliminary investigations indicated that the accused, Anirudha Choudhury, an assistant professor, was stressed about outstanding loans and asked his father to help him. His father, Sunil Choudhury, who had retired from the state-run National Aluminium Company Limited (Nalco), refused to give him money, leading to a bitter argument. “This possibly led to the murder,” said Singh.

A person who worked at Sunil Choudhury’s household said Anirudha had come visiting his parents on Tuesday evening and stayed over. He lived with his wife at a different location but the couple had a fight two days ago, and his wife was staying with her parents.

Anirudh came to his father’s apartment on Tuesday evening. “I don’t know what prompted Anirudha to kill his father. I received a call at 3.50am from Anirudh’s mother about the murder. When I reached 10 minutes later, I found Anirudh standing with a blood-soaked knife and Sunil Choudhury lying on the floor with blood all over his chest. By the time I could take him to the hospital, he was dead,” the person said.

