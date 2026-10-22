‘Bias against Punjab's progressive voices?’: AAP as Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert denied nod

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday questioned the Delhi Police’s decision to deny security clearance for Diljit Dosanjh’s concert scheduled for October 30, alleging a possible bias against progressive voices from Punjab.

Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour concert, scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 30, has been denied security permission. (HT_PRINT)

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Sharing a Hindustan Times post about the development, Bharadwaj asked why the Delhi Police refused permission for the show, arguing that Dosanjh enjoys widespread popularity among the youth and is loved in Punjab.

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Also read | Exclusive | Delhi Police denies permission for Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 Delhi concert, cites security concerns

“Why is Central Govt’s Delhi Police denying permission for concert of Diljit Dosanjh ? Is it a deep rooted bias against progressive voices of Punjab ? Indian Youth loves @diljitdosanjh and he is much loved in Punjab," Saurabh Bharadwaj wrote on X.

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{{^usCountry}} In another post, the AAP leader compared the decision with the case of singer Daler Mehndi, alleging that the authorities were more willing to allow events featuring religious figures who promote hate than concerts by artists who represent Punjab’s cultural identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another post, the AAP leader compared the decision with the case of singer Daler Mehndi, alleging that the authorities were more willing to allow events featuring religious figures who promote hate than concerts by artists who represent Punjab’s cultural identity. {{/usCountry}}

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“Now, @diljitdosanjh is being denied permission for his concert in Delhi. After @dalermehndi, it’s another Punjab icon. Delhi Police will permit all those Babas who create Narrative of hate, not to the Youth Icon who creates Narrative of Love & Punjab”.

Recently, Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal confronted Daler Mehndi during his performance at the Siddhpeeth Maa Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in New Tehri, questioning the singer’s ability to perform and alleging that he was drunk and unfit to be on stage.

Why was Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert denied permission?

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HT City has learnt that Dosanjh’s Aura India Tour concert, scheduled to take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on October 30, has been denied security permissions.

In a letter addressed to BookMyShow, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South District) said the application for organising the event had been examined but could not be approved because of security concerns.

The letter referred to the application dated October 14, 2026, and cited specific threat-related inputs, security arrangements required during the ongoing festive season and other law and order commitments as reasons for the decision.

The letter stated, "Sir, With reference to your application dated 14.10.2026 on the subject cited above, I am to inform you that your request for organizing "Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour Delhi" at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, on 30.10.2026 has been examined by this office. In view of the specific threat-related inputs, coupled with the multifarious security and law & order commitments arising out of the ongoing festive season and other important law & order concerns, the same cannot be acceded to."

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