Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bid to derail Rajdhani Express, another train foiled in UP's Hardoi, say police

ByHT News Desk
May 20, 2025 10:36 AM IST

The loco pilot of a Rajdhani Express (20504) on its way to Dibrugarh in Assam from Delhi applied the emergency brake after spotting the obstruction.

An attempt to derail two trains, including a Rajdhani Express, in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district was foiled due to the alertness of loco pilots, news agency PTI reported, citing police on Tuesday.

A second attempt was made to derail a Kathgodam Express (15044) following the Rajdhani Express. (Photo for representational purpose only/HT)
A second attempt was made to derail a Kathgodam Express (15044) following the Rajdhani Express. (Photo for representational purpose only/HT)

On Monday evening, unidentified miscreants tied wooden blocks using earthing wire to the track between Dalelnagar and Umartali stations at kilometre marker 1129/14, the police added.

The loco pilot of a Rajdhani Express (20504) on its way to Dibrugarh in Assam from Delhi applied the emergency brake after spotting the obstruction. He removed it and informed railway officials, police said.

A second attempt was made to derail a Kathgodam Express (15044) following the Rajdhani Express. Police said it was averted due to the loco pilot's awareness.

Superintendent Neeraj Kumar Jadaun visited the site on Monday evening and issued necessary instructions, the report said, adding that he confirmed that teams from the Government Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, and local police are investigating the incidents.

Earlier this month, the Jaunpur police arrested two persons for allegedly conspiring to derail a train by placing a steel drum on a railway track near Aunka village Baksha police station.

The two arrested are Afzal Ali alias Sonu and Afzal Ali, both from Aunka village. Timely action of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) helped foil their attempt, The Times of India reported.  Both confessed to their crime, after which they were sent to jail under sections 151 and 153 of the Railways Act. Further investigation is on, the police said.

RPF personnel spotted a steel drum lying on the railway tracks between Sarai Harkhu and Shri Krishna Nagar stations on the Varanasi-Lucknow route via Sultanpur.

They acted swiftly to remove the drum and clear the track, while also promptly informing authorities at both railway stations and the Baksha police.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Bid to derail Rajdhani Express, another train foiled in UP's Hardoi, say police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On