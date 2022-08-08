Bidding adieu to Venkaiah Naidu, Kharge, Derek recall fond memories. Watch

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was accorded a rich farewell in Parliament on Monday by leaders across party lines as his tenure comes to an end. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heartfelt speech, opposition leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien also recalled VP Naidu’s term in the upper house.

“He has immense experience and has always been very active in bringing reforms,” Kharge, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha, said. “We have known each for 30-40 years. You have been Karnataka general secretary, BJP chief, and it has been our good fortune that you have been elected from the southern state thrice as Rajya Sabha member,” the Congress leader further said.

“As we bid you farewell, we remember that the Rajya Sabha is a permanent house and has a different stature. For you, this house is not new… nor are we. You have been active in politics since student life.”

Highlighting that the mutual association has been beyond ideologies, Kharge also read out a couplet in his honour. “We don’t know what kind of environment there would be after you,” he further joked. Jagdeep Dhankar - elected last week - will succeed Naidu as India’s next Vice President. He had defeated Congress veteran and opposition candidate Margaret Alva.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien - known for his sharp comments against government - too delivered a speech. “We want to congratulate you for the productivity numbers and the number of bills passed. You’re there. But there’s another side to this argument.”

“As you leave today Sir, and you have another 20 years in public life, there is another school of thought that Parliament has become a deep dark chamber. The bills need to be scrutinised more. These are issues I am sure you will address. Autobiography or no autobiography, you will speak your mind.”

“Of all the wonderful things we remember are the food that you served us, and equal credit should go to Ms Naidu. It was absolutely wonderful. Since I eat mostly non-vegetarian food, it was even better,” he further said.

