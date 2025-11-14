Bogo Singh, the Bihar bahubali takes lead, JDU falls behind in Matihani

RJD’s Narendra Kumar Singh, alias Bogo Singh has taken an early lead, while JD(U) candidate Raj Kumar Singh is trailing on the Matihani seat, according to initial trends from the Election Commission of India. Narendra Kumar Singh aka Bogo Singh distributing blankets to the poor at a programme.(FB/@singh.bogo9)

Narendra Kumar Singh, better known as Bogo Singh, is among the most prominent ones of the muscle-powered politicians in Bihar. In the Kosi region of Bihar, he is the quintessential example of the bahubali: a strongman whose political power is inextricably linked to his reputation for “decisiveness”.

His extensive, often violent, history of local dominance is local lore. It has played a major part in his success as a political leader.

Singh has declared assets over ₹7.6 crore and has a record of serious criminal cases.

The electoral landscape of Bihar is often defined by personality, power, and local patronage. It is thus apparent in the Matihani assembly segment in Begusarai district. Bogo Singh's candidacy shows shows the electorate’s complex relationship with power. The voter-leader relationship is such in which wealth and criminality translate into political strength.

Bogo Singh's ascent and turf

Bogo Singh’s political foundation was laid through decades of ground-level dominance in the Begusarai area. Unlike career bureaucrats or ideologues, his reputation precedes him, built on effectiveness in settling local disputes, often outside the official system.

He cultivated a fierce local base by becoming an accessible patron. Some of this loyalty transcends caste or party affiliations.

Singh’s sworn election affidavit shows he is another crorepati in the Bihar assembly race. His total combined assets, including those of his spouse, are declared at ₹7.64 crore.

It's not the money that defines him, though. Perhaps the most defining aspect of Bogo Singh’s candidacy is his entanglement with the legal system. His election filings reveal the existence of two serious pending criminal cases.

But such a criminal record is not always a political liability; for a bahubali, it often serves as a proof of concept. For his core base, the pending cases signal that he is fearless, powerful enough to challenge the system, and therefore, capable of protecting them.

Various parties, consistent image

Bogo Singh's electoral record underscores the resilience of his personal brand. In 2010, running as an independent candidate, he lost the seat, but then successfully regained dominance in 2015, winning on the Janata Dal (United) ticket. In the 2020 election, it proved to be an extremely close race: while contesting on the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) ticket, he was narrowly defeated by a mere 333 votes. No matter his shifting allegiances, the RJD gave him the ticket for the 2025 election.