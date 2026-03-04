Edit Profile
    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to go to Rajya Sabha? Speculations rife as crucial JD(U) meeting underway

    A crucial meeting of the Janata Dal (United) is underway where top leaders, including Sanjay Jha and Rajiv Ranjan Singh are present.

    Updated on: Mar 04, 2026 6:08 PM IST
    By Vijay Swaroop
    A major political development is underway in Bihar, with sources suggesting that chief minister Nitish Kumar is likely to be sent to Rajya Sabha, sources said on Wednesday.

    CM Nitish Kumar is likely to be made to Rajya Sabha, sources said. (ANI)
    A crucial meeting of the Janata Dal (United) is underway where top leaders, including Sanjay Jha and Rajiv Ranjan Singh are present. Elections are due in Bihar for five Rajya Sabha seats.

    The speculations come shortly after Nitish's son Shrawon Kumar was expected to enter Rajya Sabha on JD(U) ticket, making a formal entry into politics.

    While the JD(U) holds two of these Rajya Sabha seats, the BJP is expected to contest on two seats. BJP president Nitin Nabin is also set to enter Parliament from one of the BJP's two seats.

      Vijay Swaroop

      Vijay is chief of bureau, Patna. He has spent 21 years in journalism and covers political beats and public affairs.

