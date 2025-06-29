Bihar creates history with India’s first mobile e-voting in local body polls

Bihar on Saturday became the first state to implement mobile phone-based e-voting during local body elections, a top Election Commission official said. Polling, which was conducted from 7 am to 5 pm, covered 489 booths, with 538 candidates in the fray. (Representational/HT)

State Election Commissioner Deepak Prasad said while 70.20 per cent of the eligible voters used the e-voting system, 54.63 per cent exercised their franchise by visiting polling booths.

"Bihar has made history today. Bibha Kumari, a resident of Pakridayal in East Champaran district, became the first person in the country to cast a vote via mobile phone during a local body election," the State Election Commission posted on X.

"A symbol of convenience, security, and empowered participation," it added.

Polling for six nagar panchayats and municipal bypolls recorded an overall voter turnout of 62.41 per cent, Prasad said, adding that the elections were conducted peacefully across all locations.

Prasad said the introduction of e-voting aims to increase voter turnout and make the process more inclusive.

The system was specifically designed for voters who face challenges in reaching polling booths, such as the elderly, disabled, pregnant women, and migrants.

Only pre-registered users were allowed to vote via the e-voting platform, he added.

The districts where the nagar panchayat and municipal bypolls were held included Patna, Buxar, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Nalanda, Katihar, Araraia, Saharsa, East Champaran, etc.

Counting of votes will be held on June 30.