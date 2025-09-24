Search
Bihar: Man dies after falling from water tower while decorating for Durga Puja in Darbhanga

ByBishnu K Jha
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 12:31 pm IST

Shyam Sundar Kamti, a resident of Babu Saheb Colony, was reportedly working voluntarily on hanging string lights on a water tank near the temple premises when he allegedly lost balance

Darbhanga: A 35-year-old man was killed after falling from a high-rise water tower while putting up decorative lights for Durga Puja in Bihar’s Darbhanga on Tuesday night, police said.

The accident took place at a Durga Puja pandal in Govindpur village. (Representative photo)

“The accident took place at a Durga Puja pandal in Govindpur village under the Bahadurpur police station area around 8 pm,” a police officer said.

Police said that Shyam Sundar Kamti, a resident of Babu Saheb Colony, was reportedly working voluntarily on hanging string lights on a water tank near the temple premises when he allegedly lost balance and fell to the ground.

“The body has been sent to Dayanand Medical College & Hospital (DMCH) for postmortem. Once an FIR is registered, a preliminary inquiry will be initiated,” Station House Officer (SHO) of Bahadurpur, Pushpa Lata Kumari.

