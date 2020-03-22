Bihar reports 1 Covid-19 related death, 1 other infected

india

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 11:49 IST

One person has died and another has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bihar, in the first case from the eastern state, officials said on Sunday.

The Bihar man’s death takes the number of fatalities due to Covid-19 to six in India. A 63-year-man died from Covid-19 in Mumbai in Maharashtra on Saturday night.

“A 38-year-old man, who had come back from Qatar, has died of Covid-19,” Dr Pradeep Das, director of Rajendra Memorial Research Institute of Medical Sciences, said.

India recorded a jump in the number of Covid-19 cases to 324, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The death and rise in the Covid-19 cases come on a day millions of people kept themselves at the homes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed or a Janta Curfew to check the spread of the deadly virus.

However, there was no immediate confirmation from the Union health ministry.