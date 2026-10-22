'Some photos were inconsistent with our policy': Bikaner House on Raihan Vadra's exhibit takedown amid row

The management of Bikaner House in the Capital on Thursday said Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s son Raihan Vadra was directed to remove “certain photographs” from his solo exhibition after they were found “inconsistent with the policy” of the cultural society.

Artist and Photographer Raihan Vadra, son of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with one of his photographs at Bikaner House. (PTI)

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The development came as the takedown directive sparked a political row, with Priyanka alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre was “afraid of losing power”. The photographs in question are of the recent protests against the Election Commission that had gripped Delhi.

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“Certain photographs displayed … (were) found to be inconsistent with the policy of the Bikaner House Management Society. Accordingly, their removal was requested,” the management said.

“Bikaner House is a public cultural institution dedicated to the promotion of art and culture. The exhibition and associated activities must comply with Bikaner House Management Society Policy. The photographs that are consistent with the Society’s policy have been continued to be displayed,” it added.

Bikaner House is owned and managed by the Rajasthan government.

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{{^usCountry}} Raihan was ordered to take down images from his solo exhibition, No Idea is Final, which opened on Wednesday. In a statement, he alleged he was told to remove the photos only hours before the event was to begin. The exhibition ultimately featured wildlife and street photography. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raihan was ordered to take down images from his solo exhibition, No Idea is Final, which opened on Wednesday. In a statement, he alleged he was told to remove the photos only hours before the event was to begin. The exhibition ultimately featured wildlife and street photography. {{/usCountry}}

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“Yesterday [Tuesday] I was contacted by the management of Bikaner House raising objections towards the ‘political nature’ of the protest images and was requested to remove them,” the 26-year-old said in the statement that was circulated at the opening of the exhibition.

He said the proposal approved by the Bikaner House management on June 30, 2025, clearly stated the exhibition would feature images depicting “themes of choice, control, and unity”. “The photos are simply a visual documentation of the people and the armed forces at the protests with no added commentary. Not a single photograph taken by me contains any derogatory or inflammatory comment of any kind,” he said.

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Despite this, Raihan alleged, he was asked to remove “50% of the artworks”.

He also alleged that Rohit Kumar, the principal resident commissioner of Bikaner House, toured the rooms where the photographs were displayed before purportedly “calling the Rajasthan chief secretary” and another officer at the Chief Minister’s Office.

“(They) finally informed me that I would have to remove all works deemed by him to be political by 3.30pm today, failing which the show would stand cancelled,” he said.