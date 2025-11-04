Passenger train collides with goods train near Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur, 2 injured

At least two persons were injured after a MEMU train collided with a goods train near the Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. At least two persons have died in the accident, sources told HT. Railway officials said that the incident took place around 4 pm near the Bilaspur railway station. (Unsplash/Representative Image)

The incident took place around 4 pm, and the railways have moved all the resources to the spot. The Railway PRO said that all measures are being taken for the treatment of the injured.

Authorities have also issued helpline numbers at the site of the accident: 9752485499 and 8602007202.

Contact numbers for the Champa Junction (808595652), Raigarh (975248560), and Pendra Road (8294730162), have also been provided.

Further details about the accident are awaited.

The incident comes weeks after four people, including a woman and her daughter, were run over by Amrapali Express in Bihar's Begusarai district as they were trying to cross the railway tracks.

Sahebpur Kamal police station SHO Sintu Kumar said the incident occurred on the Barauni-Katihar section near the Rahua railway crossing. They walked through the track to avoid waterlogging on both sides, the police said.

In September, four members of a family died after being run over by the Vande Bharat Express near Pandarak railway station in Patna's Barh.

This is a developing story. We will update with further information.