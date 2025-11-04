Bilaspur train accident live: 5 dead, many injured after passenger train collides with goods train in Chhattisgarh

Live

Bilaspur train accident: At least five people have died in the train accident.

At least five people have died after a passenger train hit a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening. The incident took place around 4 pm, and the railways have moved all the resources to the spot. The Railway PRO said that all measures are being taken for the treatment of the injured. IG Bilaspur Sanjeev Shukla said that five deaths have been confirmed so far and that two bodies are trapped in the debris. Bilaspur Collector Sanjay Agarwal said that rescue operations are underway. Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao said that the goods train was stationary and a MEMU train collided with it from behind. “The engine is in the front coach, and some passengers also sit there. That coach has been damaged. Senior railway officials and state government officers have reached the spot,” Arun Sao said. Railways official said that they have mobilised all resources, and measures are being taken to treat the injured. Here is all you need to know about the Bilaspur train accident: They said that the MEMU train coach hit a goods train near Bilaspur station at about 4 pm. Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Sanjay Agrawal said that the last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur.

Visuals from the accident site showed the MEMU passenger train's front portion lodged on top of the goods train as tensions engulfed the scene.

An ex gratia compensation of ₹10 lakh has been announced to the next of kin of the deceased, ₹5 lakh to those who are seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh to the passengers who sustained minor injuries.

