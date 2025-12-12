Bilateral trade, energy, defence: What PM Modi, Trump discussed in ‘warm and engaging’ phone call

With negotiations on trade and tariffs between India and the US still underway, a key phone call took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (left) and US President Donald Trump held a phone call.(HT_PRINT)

People familiar with the conversation told HT that the two leaders discussed a broad range of issues, including bilateral trade and cooperation in energy, security and defence.

The phone call comes months after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50%, citing New Delhi's energy trade with Russia.

What Trump and Modi discussed over call

PM Modi shared some details of his “warm and engaging” conversation with Donald Trump in a tweet on Thursday. "We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi wrote.

Apart from what the prime minister shared, the following topics were also discussed in the call, according to people familiar with the conversation:

The importance of sustaining momentum in efforts to enhance bilateral trade.

Ways to expand cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security.

Implementation of the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology).

Regional and global developments

Steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation

Besides, PM Modi and President Trump agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests, people told HT on condition of anonymity.

50% tariffs on India, a turnaround of ties

Ties between India and the US nosedived in August with the announcement and subsequent imposition of 50% tariffs on Indian imports. Half of these tariffs were slapped for India's oil trade with Russia and the move was seen as a way to put pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion of Ukraine.

Several officials from the Trump administration criticised India for “profiteering” and “making billions” through oil trade with Russia.

However, trade tensions seemed to ease up between India and the US a month later as Trump said he would “always be friends” with Modi and pointed to a “special relationship” between the two countries. PM Modi had also reciprocated the sentiment and said: “India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership.”

Trump's big claim on India-Russia oil trade

With negotiations still underway and trade ties appearing to improve, Trump made a bold assertion about India's trade ties with Russia in October, and said that PM Modi had “assured” him that India would soon stop its oil trade with Russia.

I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big step," Trump had said.

However, India had denied these claims and the ministry of external affairs had said that they weren't aware of any phone call between Trump and PM Modi.