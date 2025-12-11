Modi, Trump discuss trade, defence in 'warm' phone call, agree to stay in touch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, a talk he described as warm and engaging. PM Modi said they reviewed the progress in US-India bilateral relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington in February. (REUTERS/File)

The leaders exchange views on expanding cooperation in trade, critical technologies, energy, defence and security, according to people familiar with the matter.

“Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi posted on X on Thursday.

Both leaders agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests, people familiar with the matter said.

The last time the two leaders had a conversation was in October this year, Prime when PM Narendra Modi congratulated US President Donald Trump on the “success” of the Gaza peace plan.

Modi and Trump reviewed the progress in the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all domains, the above-mentioned people said.

PM Modi and President Trump underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in joint efforts to strengthen bilateral trade, they said.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.