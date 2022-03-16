Home / India News / Parliament: Bills for changes to SC/ST lists of Tripura, J’khand to be taken up
Parliament: Bills for changes to SC/ST lists of Tripura, J'khand to be taken up

Union minister Arjun Munda is scheduled to introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha to amend the Tripura’s Scheduled Tribes (ST) list
The second part of Budget Session of Parliament began on Monday. (ANI)
Updated on Mar 16, 2022 08:56 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali

New Delhi: Proposed legislation for the amendment of Tripura and Jharkhand’s Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) lists are listed for introduction in the Parliament on Wednesday

Union minister Arjun Munda is scheduled to introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha to amend the Tripura’s ST list to include certain communities. In Rajya Sabha, Munda will introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill to alter the list of SCs in Jharkhand. The bill also aims to include certain communities on the ST list in the state.

This is the third day these bills have been listed for introduction.

Reports of committees on defence, rural development and panchayati raj, education, women, children, youth and sports are also scheduled to be tabled in both Houses.

The ministries of communications, electronics and information and railways will take up questions during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha.

