Bimstec: NSA Doval, counterpart Moe Aung discuss violence, instability in Myanmar

New Delhi: India's concerns about the fallout of the violence and instability in Myanmar figured in a meeting between National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and his Myanmarese counterpart Admiral Moe Aung, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Doval is in Myanmar to attend a meeting of security chiefs of member states of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec).

This is one of the first visits by a senior Indian functionary to Myanmar since the 2021 coup by the junta.

The junta has suffered a series of humiliating military defeats at the hands of resistance forces and people’s defence forces since a number of armed groups launched a coordinated offensive in October last year.

The offensive is being seen as the most significant challenge to the junta, as Myanmar has been witnessing wide-ranging violence since the military seized power in a coup on February 1, 2021. As the resistance forces have overrun military positions and captured key trading posts on the borders with India, Bangladesh, and China, concerns have grown in New Delhi about the fallout on the northeastern states.

The Indian embassy in Myanmar said in a post on X that Doval is leading the Indian delegation to the 4th annual meeting of Bimstec security chiefs, which is being held in Naypyitaw on Friday.

“He met with the Myanmar NSA Admiral Moe Aung [on Thursday], and BIMSTEC Security Chiefs called on Prime Minister Senior General Min Aung Hlaing,” the Indian embassy said.

The people cited above said on condition of anonymity that India’s concerns about the security situation in Myanmar had figured in Doval’s meeting with his Myanmarese counterpart. The Indian side raised the impact of the violence and instability in Myanmar on India’s border regions, they said.

Myanmar shares a 1,640-km border with a number of Indian states, including Nagaland and Manipur.

While delivering India’s national statement at the meeting of Bimstec security chiefs, Doval spoke on strengthening cooperation in counterterrorism and combating drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and organised crime, the Indian embassy in Myanmar said in a separate post on X.

Doval also spoke about Bimstec connectivity, holding the second port conclave, and “water security of Himalayan river systems,” the embassy said.

The Indian NSA travelled to Myanmar after representing India at the state funeral of Vietnam’s general secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi. He conveyed India’s condolences personally to President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and the bereaved family.