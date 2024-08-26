BJP ally Chirag Paswan calls for caste census after opposing lateral entry

Union minister Chirag Paswan came out in support of a caste census, days after he opposed the BJP government's lateral entry move. The LJP leader is an ally of the ruling party. Chirag Paswan, leader of Lok Janshakti (Ram Vilas) party, recently supported a caste census in India (PTI Photo) (PTI)

In a press conference on Sunday as reported by India Today, he said, “My party (the LJP) has always kept its stand clear that it is in favour of the caste census."

Elaborating on his stance, he said, "The reason for this is that several times, both the state and the central government draft many schemes keeping the beneficiaries' caste in mind. Those schemes are prepared with the thought of connecting people from the ‘backward’ class with the mainstream."

The LJP leader added that only when the central government is aware of caste wise populations can they figure out proper distribution of resources and scheme benefits.

Paswan, who is the union minister of food processing industries, had earlier spoken out against lateral entry appointments in government jobs, calling such a system in civil services as "completely wrong".

Paswan's comments go against the party he is allied with - the BJP. In parliament, the BJP has been opposing efforts by the opposition to introduce a nationwide caste census.

The Congress, with whom Paswan has expressed ideological distance, presented in their manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections that if voted to power they would conduct a socio-economic caste census across the country.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had also made promises during the election to conduct a survey in the country to measure the distribution of wealth among individuals and institutions.