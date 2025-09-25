BJP appoints election in-charges for Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced election in-charges for states that will pick new assemblies, including Bihar this year and Tamil Nadu and West Bengal next year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday announced election in-charges for states that will pick new assemblies. (Representative photo)

Party president JP Nadda has appointed union minister Dharmendra Pradhan as election in-charge for Bihar, which will go to polls soon. He will be assisted by union minister CR Patil and former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya.

For West Bengal, which will go to the polls in 2026, the party has appointed union minister Bhupendra Yadav as election in-charge, who will be assisted by former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb. In Tamil Nadu, which also goes to the polls next year, BJP lawmaker Bijayant Panda was made election in-charge and will be assisted by minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol.

Pradhan and Yadav have victories in multiple states to their credit.

In 2024, while Yadav led the party’s campaign in Maharashtra, Pradhan along with Deb were in-charge and co-in-charge for Haryana. Both Yadav and Pradhan are considered adept in steering the election campaign and drafting narratives. Yadav, who won his maiden Lok Sabha poll in 2024 from Alwar, has earlier overseen elections in Bihar (2015), Madhya Pradesh (2023), and Odisha (2024).

Pradhan, who also won the Lok Sabha seat from Sambalpur, has overseen elections in Uttar Pradesh (2022) and Karnataka (2023). Panda was the election in-charge of Delhi in 2024.