BJP appoints election in-charges for Telangana, MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday appointed election in-charges for poll bound states namely Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Former union minister and senior party leader Prakash Javadekar has been made election in charge of Telangana. (PTI Photo)

Union minister Bhupendra Yadav has been given charge of Madhya Pradesh. He has overseen elections in Bihar and Gujarat earlier. He will be assisted by union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

After the poll debacle in the last assembly elections, the BJP is trying its best to retain power in Madhya Pradesh.

In Rajasthan, where the polls are expected to witness a close battle between the BJP and Congress, the election in charge will be union minister Prahlad Joshi while the two co-in charges will be Nitin Patel and Kuldeep Bishnoi.

National general secretary, Sunil Bansal, who was otherwise in-charge of the state will now co-assist Javadekar.

In Chhattisgarh, senior party leader Om Mathur will be the party’s election in-charge and he will be co-assisted by union minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

