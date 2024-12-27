BJP attacks Cong for ‘incorrect’ map of India at CWC meeting

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday accused the Congress of disrespecting “India’s sovereignty” as it hit out at the opposition party for allegedly misrepresenting the Indian map on posters displayed at the Congress convention in Belagavi. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, deputy CM DK Shivakumar and others during the unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate the centenary of the Belgaum session presided over by Gandhi, in Belagavi, on Thursday (PTI)

The BJP said that the “incorrect depiction” of the Indian map by Congress was a way to appease its “vote bank” and sought registration of a police case against the organisers.

“Congress in Karnataka has shown utter disrespect for India’s sovereignty by displaying a distorted map at their Belagavi event, portraying Kashmir as part of Pakistan. All this just to appease their vote bank. This is shameful!” BJP said on X.

The Congress planned a two-day working committee meeting in Belagavi on Thursday and Friday, to mark the centenary of the 1924 session of the party. As part of its celebrations, the party has put up posters featuring a map of the country alongside images of Mahatma Gandhi, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

However, Congress dismissed the allegations and said that it might be a mistake on part of some leaders and it is removing “everything”.

According to the BJP and its ally, Janata Dal (Secular), in Karnataka, the map featured on the posters omitted the Gilgit region of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and the Aksai Chin region which is currently under Chinese administration — both are integral parts of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP further alleged that the Congress has connections with powers “trying to break India”. “RaGa’s Mohabbat ki Dukaan is always open for China! They would break the nation. They’ve done it once. They’ll do it again,” the party said on X, also attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that when the nation is observing Veer Bal Divas, Congress is using “distorted maps” which “aches hearts”.

“...Today our nation is observing Veer Bal Divas...but at this moment, another picture comes up which aches our hearts. BJP Karnataka has posted a tweet in which it can be seen that in the event organised by Congress in Belagavi, the Indian Map they have put up, Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Aksai Chin are not there... they have done similar things in the past as well… The important thing is that they have put this with the photo of Mahatma Gandhi. So, I want to express my pain... it has become clear that Congress has connections with the powers that are trying to break India,” Trivedi said.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla also alleged that the Congress has placed “distorted” Indian maps at the Belagavi session. Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that it shows the “Bharat todo, tukde-tukde” mindset of Congress. “This is the ‘Bharat todo, tukde-tukde’ mindset of Congress, the manner in which they have put up distorted maps at the Belagavi event where they are showing J&K to be part of Pakistan and of China, this has something Congress has done time and time again... Rahul Gandhi stood with Ilan Omar who wants Kashmir to be part of Pakistan...,” Poonawala told ANI.

BJP’s ally JD(S) also targeted the Congress over the issue. “The Italian Congress has omitted the territory of Kashmir from the map of India drawn in Belgaum under the name ‘Gandhi Bharat’. Distorting and altering the map of India is a serious criminal act, like treason,” it said on X.

However, Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar dismissed the allegations. Reacting to the controversy, Shivakumar said the posters would be removed if there is any mistake. “Some leaders might have made some mistake, we are removing everything. Don’t try to pick a small stone in the curd... We have done according to Indian tradition and values of those days... BJP is there to attack us, they can’t digest. There is no medicine for jealousy. Let them do what they want...,” he said.

Congress minister Priyank Kharge pointed out that the banners carried a private company’s logo and were not commissioned intentionally by the Congress. “Someone has put it up. If we observe, there is a logo of a private company. It might have been an oversight,” he said.

Congress leader BV Srinivas said, “This controversy has been created by BJP and RSS. They have a problem with this celebration on the completion of 100 years of Mahatma Gandhi taking over as the president of All India Congress Committee and taking historic decisions to bring reform… They are spreading lies.”

The second day of the meeting has been cancelled, Shivakumar announced late in the night, in light of the demise of senior party leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.