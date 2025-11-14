BJP firebrand Haribhushan Thakur ‘Bachol’ from Bisfi trails RJD’s Asif Ahmad

Haribhushan Thakur ‘Bachol’ has remained among the more prominent MLAs in Bihar, representing Bisfi in the Madhubani district. Haribhushan Thakur 'Bachol', now a prominent BJP face, first entered the Bihar assembly in 2005, winning the Bisfi seat as an Independent.(HT Photo)

Unlike the traditional strongmen whose power stems from local patronage and criminal history, Thakur widened his appeal with his outspoken Hindu nationalist ideology aligned with his party BJP, and a consistent readiness to engage in rhetoric and controversy.

The election results will be announced on November 14.

According to the Election Commission, Thakur is now trailing by 6,354 votes, while RJD’s Asif Ahmad has taken the lead.

How Haribhushan Thakur ‘Bachol’ rose

Born on January 30, 1969, Haribhushan ‘Bachol’ started his career far from the traditional party machinery.

He first entered the Bihar legislative assembly in 2005, winning the Bisfi seat as an Independent. This early success established his local base.

After a loss on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) ticket in 2010, Thakur eventually aligned with the BJP, which provided him with the national platform to amplify his ideological stance.

He secured a significant victory in the 2020 Bihar election, cementing his current identity as a high-profile, hardline Hindu leader within the BJP camp.

While he has faced legal scrutiny — his 2020 election affidavit declared one pending criminal case — his political reputation is built less on the scale of his legal troubles and more on the sharpness of his political rhetoric.

His public profile is overwhelmingly defined by his ideological commitment, making his statements and political posturing his primary tools of influence.

Architect of controversy

Haribhushan Thakur ‘Bachol’ is best known for a series of high-profile, often allegedly communal, statements that have repeatedly generated national headlines. These comments are central to his political brand, positioning him as an uncompromising advocate for Hindutva politics.

Some of his key controversies include one from 2022, when he cited the Partition of India and said Muslims should be deprived of their voting rights.

He has controversially advised the Muslim community to remain inside their homes during Hindu festivals like Holi “to maintain communal harmony”. He frequently uses the term "jihadi" against critics and protestors.