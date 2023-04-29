BJP functionary killed in TN, nine surrender

A BJP functionary was hacked to death on Friday by unidentified men after hurling country-made bombs at his car in Poonamallee on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway.Nine people have surrendered before a local court in connection with the murder, said police. While PPG Shankar, who was the treasurer of the SC/ST wing of the BJP unit in Tamil Nadu, was travelling in his car in the wee hours near Nazarathpet in Poonamallee, four unidentified men hurled country-made bombs, and later killed him. (HT Archives)

While PPG Shankar, who was the treasurer of the SC/ST wing of the BJP unit in Tamil Nadu, was travelling in his car in the wee hours near Nazarathpet in Poonamallee, four unidentified men hurled country-made bombs and the car lost control, according to police. Shankar escaped from the car and began running with the gang chasing him. They caught him and killed him using weapons, said police.

From preliminary investigations, police attributed the murder to previous enmity in business. Shankar had 15 criminal cases pending against him, said a police officer. He had also been detained under the stringent Goondas Act twice, the officer added.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai said that chief minister M K Stalin, who handles the home department, has failed to maintain law and order. “The BJP demands that the culprits are arrested immediately,” Annamalai tweeted.

Shankar had also been a president of Valarpuram panchayat in Tiruvallur district.