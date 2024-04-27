'BJP in conspiracy with CBI, NSG': TMC moves EC over Sandeshkhali raid

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday moved the Election Commission against the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) raid at two premises linked to an alleged associate of Sandeshkhali accused Shajahan Sheikh, saying the agency's action was aimed at tarnishing the party's image amid the Lok Sabha elections. Reacting to the recovery of weapons, the party accused the BJP of conspiring with the CBI and NSG. Sandeshkhali: Arms and ammunition recovered from associate of suspended TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh during CBI's search operation.(PTI)

"In West Bengal, the electorate was scheduled to vote in three Parliamentary Constituencies, which are, Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat. While elections were going on, the CBI deliberately carried out an unscrupulous raid at an empty location in Sandeshkhali. Media reports suggest that the CBI called in additional forces including the bomb squad of the National Security Guard (NSG). It has also been reported that arms and ammunition have been recovered from a house during such raids," its letter said.

TMC claimed that the CBI didn't inform the state government or the police before carrying out the raid. It said the CBI brought along a bomb squad for the raid even when the state police had a fully functional bomb disposal unit.

The party accused the CBI of informing the media about the raid in advance.

"It is further astonishing to notice that media personnel were already present during such the raid even before the State administration arrived at the spot. At such a point in time, it was already nationwide news that weapons had been recovered during the raid. There is no way of knowing with certainty, as to whether these weapons were indeed recovered during the search and seizure procedure or whether they were surreptitiously planted by the CBI/NSG," the party added.

The TMC accused the CBI of attempting to trigger “nationwide odium and contempt” against it amid the elections. It said the CBI had "notoriously instrumentalized the media" to spread this rumour that the person was a TMC supporter.

"Today's actions are another testament to the fact that the BJP has weaponised the Central investigating agencies, including the CBI to, inter alia, carry out a smear campaign against AITC which would help sway the mindset of the voters in its favour," it said.

The Trinamool Congress alleged a BJP conspiracy behind the raid. It also accused the CBI and NSG of planting the weapons recovered during the raid.

“It is reiterated that in the absence of any representative of the State Government, the purported recovery of arms and ammunition is possibly a ploy employed by the BJP in conspiracy with the CBI and the NSG to plant such weapons at the site,” it added.

What had CBI recovered in Sandeshkhali raid?

The CBI said in a statement that it had recovered three foreign-made revolvers, one foreign-made pistol, one Indian revolver, one Colt official issue police revolver, one country-made pistol, 120 nine mm bullets, 50 cartridges of .45 calibre, 50 cartridges of .380, and eight cartridges of .32 bore.

It claimed it also found incriminating documents linked to Sheikh Shahjahan, the suspended TMC leader who is accused of sexual assault and land-grabbing.